Pella Windows & Doors of Champaign
Contact Details
- Call (217) 356-6474
- 1001 North Country Fair DriveChampaign, IL61821
- Get Directions
Hours of Operation
- Monday 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
- Tuesday 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
- Wednesday 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
- Thursday 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
- Friday 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
- Saturday By Appointment
- Sunday Closed
Since opening, the Pella Windows & Doors of Champaign showroom has served area residents and homeowners throughout the state of Illinois, including the areas of Athens, Berlin, Cantrall, Carlinville, Chatham, Clear Lake, Farmingdale, Grandview, Jacksonville, Loami, New Berlin, Pana, Petersburg, Rochester, Sherman, Southern View, Taylorville and Williamsville.
We want to help you find the perfect window or door.
Whether you’re looking for new or replacement windows or doors, we invite area homeowners to pay a visit to our showroom and see our products in person. Discover the beauty of wood windows, the ease of between-the-glass blinds or the durability of fiberglass entry doors.
Our experts know all about what type of window or door works best for each unique home. Working with our experts is an easy process and they will be there to help you along the way, from shopping to installation.
Visit our local showroom to get started.
Talk with one of our friendly Pella professionals to learn more about the styles, materials and options available to you. Our skilled team has the knowledge and experience to help you find the perfect Pella product for your project.
Champaign Window Replacement
In addition to modernizing your home, replacing old or inefficient windows can help increase your energy efficiency, keeping your home more comfortable. We make the process simple. Our replacement window experts can help you select, install, and enjoy replacement windows for years to come. Find window replacement options and advice for your area.
Our Promotion
15% Off Qualifying Pella® Projects1
PLUS
No Payments, No Interest If Paid In Full Within 12 Months2Claim Offer
Local Trending Products
- Champaign Bay Windows
Champaign Bay Windows
- Champaign Double-Hung Windows
Champaign Double-Hung Windows