6 Sunroom Ideas and Essentials

Décor is key to stylizing your sunroom and bringing your space to life. You will first need to decide on the look that you want to go for. A common design theme for sunrooms is just a natural one so you can focus on the sunlight coming in and feeling connected to the outside, natural world.

Other sunroom design themes might include beach style, country-style, or a more classic, colonial style. As for paint, the most popular color is white to create a light, airy feeling that works well with the natural light coming in the room to create a peaceful and relaxing vibe. You can add other colors too, if you want, like bright colors or more muted ones, whatever fits your style! Once you’ve made these decisions, you can add some personal touches to decorate the room. An idea for the nighttime is to add some string lights that will light up the room for you to enjoy even when it’s not filled with daylight.