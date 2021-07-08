6 Sunroom Ideas and Essentials
A sunroom is defined simply as a room that allows access to the outdoors from your home while also providing an abundance of natural light. It is used to feel like being outside while remaining inside. This room can mean different things to different people, but whatever your style or needs, a sunroom is a great way to enjoy the sun from inside your home.
Sun Room Décor
Décor is key to stylizing your sunroom and bringing your space to life. You will first need to decide on the look that you want to go for. A common design theme for sunrooms is just a natural one so you can focus on the sunlight coming in and feeling connected to the outside, natural world.
Other sunroom design themes might include beach style, country-style, or a more classic, colonial style. As for paint, the most popular color is white to create a light, airy feeling that works well with the natural light coming in the room to create a peaceful and relaxing vibe. You can add other colors too, if you want, like bright colors or more muted ones, whatever fits your style! Once you’ve made these decisions, you can add some personal touches to decorate the room. An idea for the nighttime is to add some string lights that will light up the room for you to enjoy even when it’s not filled with daylight.
Plants for Sun Rooms
Having plants in your sunroom can be a great way to bring in your style and add some life. These flowers or plants can act as décor and just give you a feeling of being outdoors while enjoying the indoors. There are many different types of plants that you can choose to put in your sunroom. You can get tall plants or hanging plants, or you can mix and match to create your own little sanctuary. Some great houseplants to put in your sunroom are Hibiscus, Orchids or Passions Flower. If you like the idea of hanging plants, you can add a decorative touch with Boston Ferns or Spider Plants.
Sun Room Reading nook
Creating the perfect little nook for you to read and relax in is a great way to use your sunroom. Even if you aren’t a reader, having an area to relax and enjoy time with great views is good after a long day of work can be a peaceful way to end your day. You can also use this nook to set up candles or essential oils to enjoy while listening to soothing music. You can fill this nook area to be full of books, games and other entertainment to can create a relaxing room for the whole family to enjoy.
Sunroom Table
Another important part of your sunroom is a table. A table in your sunroom can be there for many different purposes, including one used for being able to place your snack or early morning coffee. You can also use this table for any work you want to get done while enjoying the sunlight coming in. This table can come in the form of end tables, a coffee table, a small dining table or a desk. With your aesthetic and design, you can arrange the space to include one table or many different ones depending on your needs.
Comfy Sunroom Seating
You are going to need some comfy seating to go along with your tables! Depending on how large your sunroom is, your style, and how you want to use the space, you can have a variety of seating that is comfortable for you. You can add a couch or an oversized chair to make sure you are extra relaxed when enjoying the sun. Be sure to get plenty of pillows and blankets for maximum coziness. If you want to do something a bit more extravagant, you can install a hammock or get a hanging chair. If you want to accommodate multiple guests or family members, you can add an array of chairs.
Best Sunroom Windows
The most important part of your sunroom are the windows! A sunroom is essentially made up of windows so it’s important that you pick the perfect windows for you. At Pella, offer many different styles, shapes, and sizes to fit all your sunroom’s goals. This means that if you want full ceiling to floor windows for the ultimate view or want casement windows that can open to let a breeze in, we can help!
Our windows are sure to bring in lots of natural light to illuminate your sunroom so you can enjoy the sun while relaxing inside. With Pella Rolscreen retractable screens, you can have your windows open for airflow without letting in any bugs. With all this sunlight coming in through your windows, you don’t want your home to get overheated in the summer. Our windows are energy efficient, too. With our ENERGY STAR certified windows, your sunroom will maintain the temperature you want as it reflects the heat out of the room. Our window professionals are here for you so that you can choose the best window that will help your sunroom be effective and stylish.
Sunroom Door Ideas
Along with windows, sunrooms are defined by their access to your backyard. We offer a range of patio doors that can act as the entryway into your yard. We can help you to match your window and home style with these doors and to make sure they function like you wish whether that be hinged, sliding, or bifold patio doors. Any of the patio doors you select can help to open up your sunroom even more to the outdoor world with large glass areas, screens, or just having a wide doorway that can be left open. The look and options for your sunroom are endless!
Your sunroom should be a place you go to relax and enjoy the sunlight. With all the tips we listed above, you can start revamping your sunroom to make it look and feel exactly how you want it to.
