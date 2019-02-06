Avon Lake Entry Door and Sliding Patio Door Replacement
PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Cleveland, Akron, Canton and Youngstown
on February 6, 2019
Before
After
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Avon Lake, OH
Area of Structure Involved:
Front Entry and Patio
Products Used:
The homeowners of this Avon Lake, OH home needed to replace their original door but wanted it to match the two closet doors that are on the inside of their entryway. We installed a white fiberglass entry door for this project. The new entry door matches the interior closet doors perfectly and has provided better energy efficiency to the home.
We also installed a new sliding patio door that provides easy access to the patio for the homeowners.
Project Gallery
Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.