Avon Lake Entry Door and Sliding Patio Door Replacement

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Cleveland, Akron, Canton and Youngstown

on February 6, 2019

Before

before image of avon lake home with new fiberglass entry door

After

new fiberglass entry door makes avon lake home's entrance grand

Project Scope

The homeowners of this Avon Lake, OH home needed to replace their original door but wanted it to match the two closet doors that are on the inside of their entryway. We installed a white fiberglass entry door for this project. The new entry door matches the interior closet doors perfectly and has provided better energy efficiency to the home.

We also installed a new sliding patio door that provides easy access to the patio for the homeowners.

Project Gallery

