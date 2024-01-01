Cleveland Bay Windows

Large Bay Window Sizes Bay windows are available in many sizes, from around 40 inches wide to much larger. Big bay windows can add additional light and create the illusion of additional space, making them a popular choice for homes with limited square footage including townhomes or row houses. A larger sized bay window can also provide the opportunity to create a bay window seat, creating a place to relax and read or simply additional seating when entertaining.

Kitchen Bay Windows The trend of adding a bay window above a kitchen sink allows light into a room that may contain few windows. Because it extends beyond the exterior wall, a bay window lets in more light while using less wall space, allowing you more room for kitchen wall cabinets.

Traditional Bay Window Architecture Tudor-style homes, like those found in West Akron, often feature bay windows. Bay windows are also commonly seen in Queen Anne, Victorian, shingle-style, cottage-style, and Craftsman-style homes. From an architectural standpoint, bay windows work well with vertically-proportioned home exteriors, adding an interesting element to the exterior of the home as well as the interior.