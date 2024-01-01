Cleveland Bay Windows

<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Bay windows add space, light, and style

Bay windows are popular for their ability to capture a large amount of natural light while creating the illusion of additional space within the home. A bay window extends beyond the exterior of a home. This type of window is popular in a number of home styles including Tudor, Victorian or Queen Anne, and bungalow.

Commonly known as: projection window, bay box window, Oriel window

Popular Local Trends & Styles

Large Bay Window Sizes

Bay windows are available in many sizes, from around 40 inches wide to much larger. Big bay windows can add additional light and create the illusion of additional space, making them a popular choice for homes with limited square footage including townhomes or row houses. A larger sized bay window can also provide the opportunity to create a bay window seat, creating a place to relax and read or simply additional seating when entertaining.

Kitchen Bay Windows

The trend of adding a bay window above a kitchen sink allows light into a room that may contain few windows. Because it extends beyond the exterior wall, a bay window lets in more light while using less wall space, allowing you more room for kitchen wall cabinets.

Traditional Bay Window Architecture

Tudor-style homes, like those found in West Akron, often feature bay windows. Bay windows are also commonly seen in Queen Anne, Victorian, shingle-style, cottage-style, and Craftsman-style homes. From an architectural standpoint, bay windows work well with vertically-proportioned home exteriors, adding an interesting element to the exterior of the home as well as the interior.

Types of Bay Windows

Bay windows are seen in several variations. A box bay window is a 90-degree bay window, protruding from the exterior of the house at a complete right angle, typically with one larger window in the middle flanked by smaller window panes. A bow window is similar to a bay window but is created with four or more windows designed in a curved line extending from the home. These windows are created with a different frame than a bay window. Oriel windows are bay windows that are seen on an upper story of a home, supported by brackets or corbels.

Cleveland Climate Recommendations

Durable Materials

Frequent storms during the winter bring bitter cold and frozen precipitation. Wood with aluminum cladding, vinyl, and fiberglass are low maintenance and can help stand up to extreme weather

Low-E Protection

Keep warm in the winter by reducing the heat loss from your home. Window panes of glass with Advanced Low-E will help keep your home insulated, blocking out the cold and keeping the heat in.

Weather Protection

Prepare wood windows for bitterly cold winters and semi-humid summers. EnduraClad® and EnduraClad® Plus exterior finishes help resist fading and look great for years.

Cleveland Window Replacement

In addition to modernizing your home, replacing old or inefficient windows can help increase your energy efficiency, keeping your home more comfortable. We make the process simple. Our replacement window experts can help you select, install, and enjoy replacement windows for years to come. Find window replacement options and advice for your area.

Why Choose Pella?

Customized with You in Mind

Pella windows and doors are made specifically for your home because one size doesn't fit all. With access to many materials, colors and options, including exclusive snap-in options for shades, blinds and grilles, along with smart home products and a proprietary finishing process that helps provide a quality finish.

Built to Last

Pella products are backed by some of the strongest warranties in the business. When installed by a Pella branch, your project is backed by our Pella Care Guarantee. See the written limited warranty for details, including exceptions and limitations, or contact Pella Customer Service at 877-473-5527.

We Come to You

An in-home consultation can help you explore all options and get a professional opinion on what will work best for you. During the consultation, local window professionals can come to your home to assess your window replacement needs and understand your priorities and budget.

Frequently Asked Questions

