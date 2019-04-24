<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Skip to Content
Schedule Now

Beautiful Fiberglass Door Inspires Parma Homeowners

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Cleveland, Akron, Canton and Youngstown

on April 24, 2019

Before

parma home before entry door replacement

After

parma home - new fiberglass entry door

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location:

    Parma, OH

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Entryway

  • Products Used:

    Fiberglass Entry Door

The owners of this Parma, Ohio, home wanted to keep the color of their entry door the same as their original door but with an updated look.

Adding this beautiful new entry door really helped modernize the Parma home as well as brightened up the overall look of the entryway.

Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.

Schedule Now