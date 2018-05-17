Before and After: Window and Door Replacement on Brick Home

The ornate wood entry door on this classic brick home in Rocky River, OH needed to be replaced. It was original to the home and was quite drafty. The homeowners opted for a new wood entry door that was modern but still fits the classic feel of the house. The new entry door lets in much more light than the old door. A new storm door was also added to help protect the beautiful mahogany wood entry door from the elements.

We also replaced three wood casement windows during the project. They are the same style as the old windows but are much more energy efficient.

Installation in brick houses can be difficult for some companies because they tend to use overly thick capping. Pella uses precise measurements to create custom windows and doors made to order so we don't run into this issue. We replaced the entry door and windows on this brick house without overdoing the capping or affecting the surrounding brick.