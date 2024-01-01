Cleveland Casement Windows
Casement Windows Open Up Your Home with Ease
Casement windows have a versatile design that makes them a popular addition to homes of any style or architectural era. Long, narrow casements have been featured on Tudor-style homes for centuries. They’re equally appealing in more contemporary houses where glass and natural light are part of the home’s design.
Free of dividing sashes, casement windows provide uncluttered sightlines and unobstructed sunlight. With the turn of a crank, you can catch a fresh breeze. These features make casement windows an ideal option for high and hard-to-reach places.
Commonly known as: crank windows, side hinge windows, side hung windows, hinged windows
Popular Local Trends & Styles
Tudor Style
Tudor architecture is distinctive yet eclectic. You may have seen their characteristic steep gables and decorative half-timbering in the Southern Moreland neighborhood in Shaker Heights or in parts of West Akron. The vertical design of casement windows works well in Tudor style, which emphasizes the height of the home.
- Energy-Efficient Windows
Cleveland has a diverse climate. Energy-efficient casement windows can help keep your home comfortable no matter what type of weather rolls off the lake. In addition to extra window glass, double-pane and triple-pane windows have gas between the panes to provide additional insulation against the elements.
Contemporary WindowsContemporary design emphasizes natural light and minimalism. The unobstructed sightlines and simplicity of casement windows make them a contemporary favorite. Contemporary casement windows have a modern finish, minimalist hardware and neutral tones.
- Black Window FramesBlack trim is a growing trend for both the interior and exterior of the home. Black casement windows modernize your interior design by providing a stark contrast from the rest of your decor and drawing the eye to your windows.
Explore Pella's Casement Window Product Lines
Cleveland Climate Recommendations
Cleveland has a temperate climate, which means cold winters and mild summers. The city’s location next to Lake Erie brings more precipitation in the form of spring rains and lake effect snow in the winter. Adding features to maximize energy efficiency and durability can prep your casement windows for the Cleveland climate.
Durable Materials
Frequent storms during the winter bring bitter cold and frozen precipitation. Vinyl and fiberglass are low-maintenance materials that can withstand the elements.
Low-E Protection
Keep warm in the winter by helping to reduce the heat loss from your home. Windows with panes of glass with Low-E may help keep your home insulated, blocking out the cold and helping keep the heat in.
Double or Triple Pane Glass
Need to cut your energy costs? Invest in energy-efficient double or triple-pane casement windows that fill with insulating gas for added thermal efficiency during the winter months.
Cleveland Window Replacement
In addition to modernizing your home, replacing old or inefficient windows can help increase your energy efficiency, keeping your home more comfortable. We make the process simple. Our replacement window experts can help you select, install, and enjoy replacement windows for years to come. Find window replacement options and advice for your area.
Customized with You in Mind
Pella windows and doors are made specifically for your home because one size doesn't fit all. With access to many materials, colors and options, including exclusive snap-in options for shades, blinds and grilles, along with smart home products and a proprietary finishing process that helps provide a quality finish.
Built to Last
Pella products are backed by some of the strongest warranties in the business. When installed by a Pella branch, your project is backed by our Pella Care Guarantee. See the written limited warranty for details, including exceptions and limitations, or contact Pella Customer Service at 877-473-5527.
We Come to You
An in-home consultation can help you explore all options and get a professional opinion on what will work best for you. During the consultation, local window professionals can come to your home to assess your window replacement needs and understand your priorities and budget.
