Casement windows have a versatile design that makes them a popular addition to homes of any style or architectural era. Long, narrow casements have been featured on Tudor-style homes for centuries. They’re equally appealing in more contemporary houses where glass and natural light are part of the home’s design.

Free of dividing sashes, casement windows provide uncluttered sightlines and unobstructed sunlight. With the turn of a crank, you can catch a fresh breeze. These features make casement windows an ideal option for high and hard-to-reach places.

Commonly known as: crank windows, side hinge windows, side hung windows, hinged windows