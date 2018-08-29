New Wood Windows and Fiberglass Entry Door Revamp Cleveland Home
PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Cleveland, Akron, Canton and Youngstown
on August 29, 2018
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Cleveland, OH
Area of Structure Involved:
Front of Home, Side Entry Door
Products Used:
The homeowners of this Cleveland, OH home wanted to upgrade their old vinyl windows with more energy efficient windows. The new wood casement windows allow a great amount of natural light into the home and offer more energy efficiency.
We also replaced the homeowner's old entry door with a new fiberglass entry door. The new entry door provides more sunlight into the home and is less maintenance for the homeowners.
Project Gallery
Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.