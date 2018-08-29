<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Skip to Content
Schedule Now

New Wood Windows and Fiberglass Entry Door Revamp Cleveland Home

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Cleveland, Akron, Canton and Youngstown

on August 29, 2018

cleveland home gets new wood casement windows and fiberglass entry door

Project Scope

The homeowners of this Cleveland, OH home wanted to upgrade their old vinyl windows with more energy efficient windows. The new wood casement windows allow a great amount of natural light into the home and offer more energy efficiency.

We also replaced the homeowner's old entry door with a new fiberglass entry door. The new entry door provides more sunlight into the home and is less maintenance for the homeowners.

Project Gallery

Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.

Schedule Now