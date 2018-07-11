From Window to Sliding Patio Door
Pella Windows & Doors of Cleveland, Akron, Canton and Youngstown
on July 11, 2018
Home/Residence
Retail
Location:
Bay Village, OH
Kitchen/Patio Door
These Bay Village, OH homeowners wanted easy access to their backyard from the kitchen so they requested to replace their existing window with a sliding patio door. For this project, we used a sliding patio door with a white exterior and double-pane glass for energy efficiency. The new door allows easy access to the backyard and is more energy efficient than the original window.
