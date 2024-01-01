Custom Windows & Doors for Your Custom Build
When it comes to finding a new home, new construction is a popular option if you want to customize your materials and finishes. Trending styles for new home builds across the country include modern and contemporary, new traditional, and modern farmhouse styles. Casement and double-hung windows remain top choices on new homes and sliding patio doors continue to be a favorite.
There are so many choices to make when you're building a new home. The team at Pella works with you and your builder to find the right mix of style and functionality to make your home the envy of the neighborhood.
Choosing quality building materials, including your windows and doors, is an important element of the custom build process.
Popular home styles and trends in Cleveland
Cleveland is home to all kinds of architectural styles. But one trend that remains consistent among homes in the area: bigger is better. Large windows and patio doors put the emphasis on the outdoors and make their homes feel brighter by amplifying the amount of natural light that graces the interior. If you're building a new home in the Cleveland area, consider incorporating large windows or window combinations in vinyl, fiberglass, or wood.
Talk to the window and door experts at Pella of Cleveland to find the right product to meet your new home's unique needs. We have a long history of helping Cleveland-area homeowners select the right style, placement, room use, orientation, and energy-efficient options to fit their budget.
View new construction projects in Cleveland
Product Line: Pella Lifestyle Series
Product Type: Double-Hung Window
Hardware Option: Cam-Action Lock
Grille Type: Grilles Between-the-Glass
Product Line: Pella 250 Series
Product Type: Double-Hung Window
Hardware Option: Cam-Action Lock
Grille Type: Simulated Divided Light
Find a Showroom Near You
26150 Richmond RoadBedford Heights, OH 44146
Call Now:(216) 292-2577
Service:(800) 283-4161
Pella Window and Door Showroom of Highland Heights
775 Alpha DriveHighland Heights, OH 44143
Call Now:(440) 942-2262
Service:(800) 283-4161
