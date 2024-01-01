Pella Windows & Doors of Highland Heights
Contact Details
- Call (440) 942-2262
- 775 Alpha DriveHighland Heights, OH44143
- Get Directions
Hours of Operation
- Monday 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
- Tuesday 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
- Wednesday 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
- Thursday 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
- Friday 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
- Saturday 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
- Sunday Closed
The Pella Windows & Doors of Highland Heights provides services to several surrounding communities in Northeastern Ohio including Willoughby, Kirtland, Painesville, Fairport Harbor, Perry, Eastlake, Chardon, Madison, Chesterland and Geneva.
Let us help you find the right windows and doors for your Ohio home.
This showroom, along with several others across Ohio, is family-owned and operated by the Gunton Corporation which was established in 1932. Visit our Pella Windows & Doors of Highland Heights to get a hands-on look at the many popular Pella products.
We support our local community.
You’ll find that the Pella Windows & Doors of Highland Heights is a regular host to commercial, trade, and architecture events through lunch and learns and classes. The staff at the Pella Windows & Doors of Highland Heights are pleased to support the local Cleveland Food Bank, and our showroom also proudly partners with local organizations including:
- American Institute of Architects (AIA)
- Home Builders Association (HBA) of Akron
- Better Business Bureau (BBB)
- National Association of the Remodeling Industry (NARI)
Interested in joining our team? Please visit our careers page.
Cleveland Window Replacement
In addition to modernizing your home, replacing old or inefficient windows can help increase your energy efficiency, keeping your home more comfortable. We make the process simple. Our replacement window experts can help you select, install, and enjoy replacement windows for years to come. Find window replacement options and advice for your area.
Our Promotion
Local Trending Products
- Cleveland Front Doors
Cleveland Front Doors
- Cleveland Vinyl Windows
Cleveland Vinyl Windows
- Cleveland Bifold Patio Doors
Cleveland Bifold Patio Doors
- Cleveland Sliding Glass Doors
Cleveland Sliding Glass Doors
- Cleveland Bay Windows
Cleveland Bay Windows
- Cleveland Casement Windows
Cleveland Casement Windows