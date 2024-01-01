Pella Windows & Doors of Bedford Heights (Parts & Service Only)
Contact Details
- Call (216) 292-2577
- 26150 Richmond RoadBedford Heights, OH44146
Hours of Operation
- Monday 8:00 AM - 4:30 PM
- Tuesday 8:00 AM - 4:30 PM
- Wednesday 8:00 AM - 4:30 PM
- Thursday 8:00 AM - 4:30 PM
- Friday 8:00 AM - 4:30 PM
- Saturday Closed
- Sunday Closed
The Pella Windows & Doors Showroom in Bedford Heights, Ohio, opened in 1984. This location within a large industrial building is also the site of the Ohio division’s main offices and warehouse. We currently offer parts and service from this location.
The Bedford Heights showroom is located on Richmond Road. When traveling north on 271, you can take exit 26B to Rockside Road, turn right and follow Rockside/Cannon until it goes under the old bridge and hits Richmond. Turn left and continue one-quarter mile and you’ll find the Pella Showroom on your left. Traveling south on 271, you can take exit 28A for Richmond Road and then take a left on Richmond. Coming from the West on 480, take the Miles Road exit, turn right on Miles and then right on Richmond.
This showroom is for service and parts only, please visit one of our other showrooms or Experience Centers for Pella window and door products. Our locations are family-owned and operated by the Gunton Corporation and was established in 1932.
Proudly supporting local communities.
The Bedford Heights location regularly hosts commercial, trade and architectural events including classes and lunch and learns. We’re also proud to partner with the Cleveland Food Bank as well as other local organizations such as:
- American Institute of Architects (AIA)
- Home Builders Association (HBA) of Akron
- Better Business Bureau (BBB)
- National Association of the Remodeling Industry (NARI)
Cleveland Window Replacement
In addition to modernizing your home, replacing old or inefficient windows can help increase your energy efficiency, keeping your home more comfortable. We make the process simple. Our replacement window experts can help you select, install, and enjoy replacement windows for years to come. Find window replacement options and advice for your area.
