New Wood Windows for Rocky River Home
PostedbyJeff Dim
on August 14, 2018
Before
After
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Rocky River, OH
Area of Structure Involved:
Front of Home
Products Used:
These Rocky River, Ohio, homeowners wanted to update the aesthetic of their home by replacing their bay windows.
We installed wood casement and double-hung windows with permanently sealed grilles for a simple and traditional look.
The homeowners are ecstatic about their beautiful new windows.
