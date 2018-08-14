<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
New Wood Windows for Rocky River Home

PostedbyJeff Dim

on August 14, 2018

Before

bay window replacement

After

bay window replacement

Project Scope

These Rocky River, Ohio, homeowners wanted to update the aesthetic of their home by replacing their bay windows.

We installed wood casement and double-hung windows with permanently sealed grilles for a simple and traditional look.

The homeowners are ecstatic about their beautiful new windows.

