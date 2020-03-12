Pella, AoDK and Larry Bloch Use Glass for Home Innovation

Based in the heart of the rust belt, Cleveland is known as a once flourishing manufacturing center. Over the years, some industrial decline has impacted the city’s reputation—Cleveland isn’t typically associated with being modern or forward-thinking. But, the recent work AoDK Architecture and Larry Bloch Builders has produced, with a helping hand from Pella, proves that Cleveland stands with cities like LA or New York as a leader in innovation.

While many Cleveland suburbs are made up of traditional home styles, room still exists for impressive design. We had the privilege of outfitting one of AoDK Architecture and Larry Bloch Builders’ latest homes, a Moreland Hills residence. Recently finished, Pella Windows & Doors of Cleveland is proud to be a part of this project and impressed by everything that’s been accomplished.

The team utilized ample glass when designing the home, creating a beautiful open space. To accomplish this our Trade Sales Representative, Donald Wenger, provided a variety of products from our Architect Series including casement windows, awning windows, direct sets and sliding and hinged patio doors. Installed with a black exterior and unfinished interior, the team ended up choosing to paint the contemporary windows black. To match the modern aesthetic of the home’s interior, we selected satin nickel hardware for the windows. We also considered function in addition to aesthetics. We selected Advanced Low-E Insulating Glass with Argon to insulate the home from extreme temperature variations Cleveland is familiar with. Because the home consists of a lot of glass, the extra insulation will contribute to energy efficiency and help prevent fading from the sun’s ultraviolet rays.

This modern home is breathtaking and practical for the local Cleveland climate. The architects and builders have been honored with a nomination for the Cleveland Choice Awards by the Home Builders Association of Greater Cleveland. You can learn more and be a part of the March 29th event by getting tickets here. To partner with one of our trade reps for your home, schedule an appointment today.