Pella Replaces Builder Grade Sliding Patio Door
PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Cleveland, Akron, Canton and Youngstown
on March 27, 2019
Before
After
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Mentor, OH
Area of Structure Involved:
Patio/Dining Room
Products Used:
The builder grade patio door on this Mentor home was not functioning as it should. The homeowners were looking to upgrade to a quality patio door with integrated blinds. We installed a sliding patio door with between-the-glass blinds that allows the homeowners to control the amount of light in the room. The beautiful new patio door has increased the energy efficiency of the home and allows for easier access in and out of the dining room.
