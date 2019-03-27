<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Skip to Content
Schedule Now

Pella Replaces Builder Grade Sliding Patio Door

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Cleveland, Akron, Canton and Youngstown

on March 27, 2019

Before

before image of mentor home with new vinyl sliding patio door

After

after image of mentor home with new vinyl sliding patio door

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location:

    Mentor, OH

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Patio/Dining Room

  • Products Used:

    Sliding Patio Doors

The builder grade patio door on this Mentor home was not functioning as it should. The homeowners were looking to upgrade to a quality patio door with integrated blinds. We installed a sliding patio door with between-the-glass blinds that allows the homeowners to control the amount of light in the room. The beautiful new patio door has increased the energy efficiency of the home and allows for easier access in and out of the dining room.

Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.

Schedule Now