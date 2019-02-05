Pella Sliding Door Replaces 1950's Patio Door
PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Cleveland, Akron, Canton and Youngstown
on February 5, 2019
Before
After
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Mentor, OH
Age of Structure:
1950's
Area of Structure Involved:
Dining and Living Area
Products Used:
The homeowner of this 1950's home in Mentor really wanted to replace their hinged patio doors in order to open up more space in their home and improve energy efficiency. We installed two sliding patio doors for this project. The opening for the door had to be modified slightly to accommodate for the new sliding patio doors. The homeowner loves the prairie grille option they picked and are so happy with their experience with Pella!
