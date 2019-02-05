<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Pella Sliding Door Replaces 1950's Patio Door

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Cleveland, Akron, Canton and Youngstown

on February 5, 2019

Before

before image of mentor home with new sliding patio doors

After

after image of cleveland home with new sliding patio doors

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location:

    Mentor, OH

  • Age of Structure:

    1950's

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Dining and Living Area

  • Products Used:

    Sliding Patio Doors

The homeowner of this 1950's home in Mentor really wanted to replace their hinged patio doors in order to open up more space in their home and improve energy efficiency. We installed two sliding patio doors for this project. The opening for the door had to be modified slightly to accommodate for the new sliding patio doors. The homeowner loves the prairie grille option they picked and are so happy with their experience with Pella!

