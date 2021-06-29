4 Reasons to Update Your Patio Door This Summer

Pella offers a variety of patio door styles and options so that you can choose the one that’s best for you! Whether you want a simple patio door, an elegant patio door, or a large patio door, we have something for all.

Hinged French Patio Doors. Hinged, also called French, patio doors have panels that are hinged on either side and swing open from the handle in the center. These doors can be made to open inward or to the outside. They are also available as a single or side-by-side configuration. If you choose to go with the side-by-side doors, you can choose between active operation or a combination of active/inactive. Active means that both doors are operable and can be opened, while the combination leaves one door operable and the other stationary. French patio doors are traditional and elegant in nature and are a great option for an entrance onto your patio.

Sliding Patio Doors. Sliding patio doors have two large glass panels in which one is operable. This operable door panel slides along a track within the door frame to allow you to be able to access your backyard. This function allows for easy and convenient operation. Sliding patio doors are great for having unobstructed views of outside while also letting in tons of natural sunlight. Another benefit of this type of patio door is that since the doors glide on a track and don’t open inward or outward, you have more usable space in the connecting rooms. Along with the sliding patio door, you can also install a sliding screen or Pella Rolscreen so you can let air in while also having a screen to protect the inside of your home.