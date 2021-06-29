4 Reasons to Update Your Patio Door This Summer
PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Columbus
on June 29, 2021
Patio doors offer many benefits, especially during the summer. With a variety styles, features, and ease of use, choose a patio door this summer to fit all your needs.
Patio Doors Offer Easy Access to Your Backyard
Patio doors are the entryway into your backyard from your home. They provide easy access to the outdoors so that you can go out and enjoy the summer weather. Being able to entertain outside on your deck or patio is a fun activity and it’s important to have a simple way to get back inside for a bathroom break, to get more snacks or just take a break from the sun.
Let in Natural Light and Have a View
Patio doors have large glass panels that let natural sunlight into your home. This light can help to brighten your living room, dining room, kitchen, or any other room your patio door is attached to. The sunlight can also highlight the natural wood used in your home. Another great thing about patio doors is that they give you a view of your yard so that you can enjoy the light and watch your kids from the inside even if the door is closed.
Energy-Efficient Patio Doors
Having an energy-efficient patio door is important, especially in the summertime. We make sure that your patio doors are properly installed and sealed tight. The glass in our patio doors also helps with energy efficiency as it reflects the heat from outside away from your home in the summer while it puts heat back in the room in the winter. This regulation creates energy efficiency and can help to lower your utility bill.
Patio Door Styles
Pella offers a variety of patio door styles and options so that you can choose the one that’s best for you! Whether you want a simple patio door, an elegant patio door, or a large patio door, we have something for all.
Hinged French Patio Doors. Hinged, also called French, patio doors have panels that are hinged on either side and swing open from the handle in the center. These doors can be made to open inward or to the outside. They are also available as a single or side-by-side configuration. If you choose to go with the side-by-side doors, you can choose between active operation or a combination of active/inactive. Active means that both doors are operable and can be opened, while the combination leaves one door operable and the other stationary. French patio doors are traditional and elegant in nature and are a great option for an entrance onto your patio.
Sliding Patio Doors. Sliding patio doors have two large glass panels in which one is operable. This operable door panel slides along a track within the door frame to allow you to be able to access your backyard. This function allows for easy and convenient operation. Sliding patio doors are great for having unobstructed views of outside while also letting in tons of natural sunlight. Another benefit of this type of patio door is that since the doors glide on a track and don’t open inward or outward, you have more usable space in the connecting rooms. Along with the sliding patio door, you can also install a sliding screen or Pella Rolscreen so you can let air in while also having a screen to protect the inside of your home.
Bifold Patio Doors. Also known as folding patio doors, bifold patio doors consist of two or more glass panels that are hinged together and open like an accordion. This means that when these doors are open, they create a large opening, and when they are closed, they form a wall of glass that still lets in lots of light. The hinged aspect means that the door panels arrange neatly inside or outside to expand your indoor-outdoor space. This wide opening is great for entertaining guests over the summer. The tracks for bifold patio doors add design flexibility in that they can be straight, meet at a ninety-degree corner or they can curve. Overall, bifold patio doors are a great way to expand your livable space and create a wide walkway.
Multi-slide Patio Doors. Multi-slide doors are similar to that of a traditional sliding door but with more, up to ten, operable panels. These panels can glide from one side to the other or you can choose to have them open from the middle. When these doors are fully open, they can tuck out of sight into a wall pocket, or they can stack together. This creates even more flexibility for entertainment than bifold patio doors and blurs the line between the indoors and outdoors. It’s almost like you removed the wall altogether and have created this amazing indoor-outdoor living space. The panels can be opened and closed manually or can be controlled automatically. The tracks on this type of patio door can be straight, curved, or meet at a 90-degree corner increasing your design flexibility.
With so many different patio door options to choose from, our Pella professionals are here to help. We will listen to your wants and needs and help you decide on the best patio door. Overall, there are many benefits to getting a patio door this summer, so schedule your in-home consultation to get started today!
Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.