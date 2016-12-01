Style

The first choice a homeowner will make is what style their patio door will be. There are two main types of doors, sliding patio doors and hinged (often referred to as French) patio doors. Sliding doors are perfect when space is tight. They don't swing, so they take up much less floor space.

Hinged patio doors create a dramatic design element. You can choose two movable doors that swing out and open from the center, or have the simple elegance of just one door, with or without stationary sidelights, giving you more furniture placement options. Newer options include bifold or accordion-style doors that give the impression of an open and indoor/outdoor living space. No matter which you choose, patio doors showcase your yard or deck by drawing the eye outdoors.

Material

Exterior door energy efficiency can be greatly impacted by the material you choose. Wood doors give you almost unlimited design possibilities with your choice of finish. Fiberglass patio doors are your most durable choice and can endure extreme cold and heat, salty air or damaging UV rays. Fiberglass is a great choice if you live near the shore or in other, more extreme, climates. Vinyl is another popular material for quality sliding patio doors. Vinyl is a low maintenance material choice, keeping your home looking great for years. A local window and door professional can work with you to determine what material fits not only your energy goals but your desired maintenance and aesthetic as well.

Glass

There are many glass options when it comes to glass patio doors. Glass options and designs help the homeowner balance desire for visual aesthetic, efficiency, and amount of light. Choose the type of glass that is best for your climate, like a Low-E Insulating Glass with Argon for colder climates like the Northern U.S. and Canada. Hurricane shield glass provides protection from flying debris, as well as increasing the safety and security of your home. Modern patio doors have two or three panes of glass to create an air chamber that increases your energy efficiency and comfort. Add exclusive, between the glass shades to make every day a little easier.

ENERGY STAR®

What does ENERGY STAR® mean? ENERGY STAR is a certification that tells you that your doors or window are more efficient and use less energy. On a typical home, ENERGY STAR® certified windows can save on average $101 – $583 a year when replacing single-pane windows.1 Installing Energy Star certified products reduces your personal heating and cooling costs dramatically, while also reducing greenhouse gas emissions from power plants.

If you're looking for ways to increase your energy savings, now's a great time to replace your old glass doors with new, energy-efficient sliding or hinged glass patio doors. It can be a great improvement to your home and can offer you years of enjoyment, comfort and savings.

1 Ranges are based on the average savings among homes in modeled cities. Actual savings will vary based on local climate conditions, utility rates, and individual home characteristics. For more information, visit energystar.gov.