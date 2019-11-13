Columbus Homeowners Enjoy the Benefits of Fiberglass Entry Doors

Dealing with a fading, chipped, or failing entrance door can consume a lot of a homeowners time. Maintaining an entryway that you can be proud of when guests come over can be a lot of work if your entrance door needs to be painted, cleaned, or fixed frequently. This October, our Columbus homeowners are replacing their old front doors with beautiful low-maintenance fiberglass entry doors.

Our sales team sees some of the best and newest trends when they’re out spending time with their customers and helping them to replace their windows and doors. They’re all throughout our city each and every day both seeing and installing some of the newest, most modern trends. When it comes to modernizing and updating your home, you couldn’t take advice from a better source! Luckily we’re curating the month’s trends that we’ve noticed, just for you in Columbus, every single month. October’s trend of the month? Our Columbus homeowners are installing fiberglass entrance doors to modernize their homes and make their lives just a little bit easier.

So why are Columbus homeowners specifically replacing their exterior entry doors with fiberglass? Simply put, fiberglass entrance doors give homeowners the best of both worlds. Homeowners can create a beautiful custom door without the worry of ongoing maintenance.

Fiberglass entry doors are extremely durable. This means they won’t fade, chip, warp, or get scraped up very easily or with normal wear and tear. They’re very durable and are a great choice when it comes to combatting severe weather. Given that Columbus (and Ohio in general) has severe winters, this is an especially important factor for local homeowners.

While the low maintenance and durability of fiberglass is a great feature, homeowners are often willing to give up small increments of their time for maintenance if it means getting a design of door that they want. For example, some homeowners are very keen on the look of a wood entry door, and are willing to put in the time and energy to keep their wood door looking beautiful. However, many homeowners enjoy the wood-look options available with fiberglass doors. Fiberglass doors also offer ample opportunities for customization including multiple color options as well as glass options.

If you want to avoid the worry about weather's effects on a wood door or just looking for a more low-maintenance solution, reach out to one of our sales team members to learn a more about a fiberglass entrance door for your home.





