Patio Replacement Brightens Living Room

PostedbyGeoff Geibel

on June 12, 2018

Before

Sliding Patio door replacement--before

After

Sliding Patio Door Replacement After

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location:

    Chagrin Falls, OH

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Living Room

  • Products Used:

    Sliding Patio Door

These homeowners in Chagrin Falls, OH were looking to replace their patio door due to warping and the seal had failed. The homeowners also wanted to open up their space by removing the grilles due to the "busy" look that they had. The homeowners chose a vinyl sliding patio door because of the durability and color options. The new patio doors allow for better functionality and brings much more natural light into their living room.

Project Gallery

