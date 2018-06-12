Patio Replacement Brightens Living Room
PostedbyGeoff Geibel
on June 12, 2018
Before
After
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Chagrin Falls, OH
Area of Structure Involved:
Living Room
Products Used:
These homeowners in Chagrin Falls, OH were looking to replace their patio door due to warping and the seal had failed. The homeowners also wanted to open up their space by removing the grilles due to the "busy" look that they had. The homeowners chose a vinyl sliding patio door because of the durability and color options. The new patio doors allow for better functionality and brings much more natural light into their living room.
Project Gallery
Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.