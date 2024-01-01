Geoff Geibel

Regional Manager

Geoffrey Geibel is the Regional Manager of the Gunton Corporation's Philadelphia and Harrisburg markets which includes parts of Delaware, New Jersey, and Maryland. He has over 20 years of industry experience and has partnered with both homeowners and contractors. Before his leadership roles at Gunton, he was a top sales representative in both the Trade & Retail segments. Geoff’s greatest strengths include empathy, drive, and leadership. Raised in Central New York, Geoff now resides in Pennsylvania with his wife and four children.