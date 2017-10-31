Sliding Patio Door Replacement in Columbus, OH
PostedbyJeff Dim
on October 31, 2017
Before
After
Project Scope
Products Used:
We replaced the patio door on this Columbus, OH home. The customer wanted to change out their old sliding patio door and let more natural light into their kitchen. We replaced the old 3-panel patio door with a 2-panel Architect Series® sliding patio door. Now they have a larger opening for guests and it lets more light into the kitchen.
