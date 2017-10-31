<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Sliding Patio Door Replacement in Columbus, OH

PostedbyJeff Dim

on October 31, 2017

Before

old 3 panel patio door replacement - columbus ohio

After

new 2 panel sliding patio door replacement - columbus ohio

Project Scope

We replaced the patio door on this Columbus, OH home. The customer wanted to change out their old sliding patio door and let more natural light into their kitchen. We replaced the old 3-panel patio door with a 2-panel Architect Series® sliding patio door. Now they have a larger opening for guests and it lets more light into the kitchen.

