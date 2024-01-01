Buying Replacement Windows in Columbus
Excellent windows not only make your home look great, they play a key role in giving your home natural light, safety during severe weather, and provide insulation and energy efficiency. If you are interested in improving your home, a window replacement project should be on your list.
Here are the signs it may be time to replace your current windows:
- The window frame itself is cracking, peeling, or warping.
- Fogginess with moisture between the glass panes.
- Your energy costs have risen without explanation.
If your windows are experiencing any of these issues, replacing them with advanced window technology and stylish features may benefit your Columbus home. Pella Windows are crafted using high-quality materials and designed with performance in mind which can make for a great addition to your home.
The Benefits of Window Replacement
Our windows can make a difference in your home's style, aesthetics, functionality, and comfort. Pella Windows feature a low-emissivity (low-E) glass coating that reflect the heat from the sun, keeping your home warmer during the winter season. A layer of argon gas in between the glass can offer extra insulation from both hot and cold air. In addition, we are dedicated to providing the best quality doors and windows.
Our products undergo rigorous tests to evaluate thermal efficiency and long-term performance. Customize your windows with our wide variety of styles and hardware choices to meet your home design dreams in your Columbus home!
Getting Started with Window Replacement
The first step in the window replacement process is to assess your current windows for issues. The second step is to research window types, installation options, and pricing before you start shopping. Lastly, you can call Pella, visit a local showroom, or schedule an in-home consultation to explore what is available.
During your consultation, a representative will help you find the right windows to meet your desired budget and needs.
Window Considerations for Columbus' Climate
Pella Windows are equipped with advanced features that deliver energy efficiency to your home, even in harsh conditions. We build windows we are proud of. Our impact-resistant windows are built to provide superior protection from the elements. Pella Windows are designed to keep your home comfortable during Columbus’s hot summers and cold winters.
Regardless of where you live, Pella Windows are designed for your specific climate type. Increasing your home’s energy efficiency and adding to the security of your home can be achieved by upgrading your windows.
- In the summer, you can keep your home comfortable — and protected from the heat — with Low-E insulating glass that will also help keep energy costs down.
- For the bitter winters, wood with exterior aluminum cladding is ideal for withstanding the elements.
- Having two or three panes of glass in your windows with insulating Argon gas will help keep your home energy-efficient in both hot and cold climates.
Frequently Asked Questions
