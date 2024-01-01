<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Evansville Bay Windows

Beautiful Bay Windows Enhance Evansville, IL Homes

Located on the eastern side of the Kaskaskia River, Evansville is a small Illinois village with both historic homes and modern residences. This juxtaposition of old and new architectural styles is one of the ways Evansville pays homage to the past while maintaining a strong foothold in the present. 

One design element that unites both styles is bay windows. These windows are multi-pane and extend outward from the home, creating an exterior bay shape and an interior recessed area. Bay windows open at different angles and come in a range of shapes and sizes. Discover why more Evansville homeowners choose bay windows to boost their home's curb appeal.

Popular Local Trends & Styles

Modern Bay Windows

Classic bay windows usually feature traditional, elaborate designs that effortlessly match a Victorian style or historic home. But bay windows are also available in modern styles. Contemporary bay window features include unadorned grilles, smaller frames, and wider glass panes. Evansville homeowners with contemporary properties appreciate how modern bay windows allow more light into their homes and a wider view of the street

Black Bay Windows

Transform your bay windows into a unique design piece with visually stunning black frames. This style is popular in modern homes whose interior walls are painted a lighter shade. Bay windows also add a contemporary touch to traditionally designed Evansville homes. Add an attractive focal point to any room when you install black bay windows.

Different Bay Sizes and Shapes

Bay windows come in a variety of styles, shapes, and sizes which makes it easy to find or customize these windows for your home. Pick a clean, unadorned style for your contemporary home or choose a canted angled bay window for a more traditional look. No matter your design goal, bay windows can be adapted to achieve your desired architectural style.

Double-Hung Bay Windows

Bay windows offer a panoramic view of the natural beauty surrounding your home. When you create a bay window using double-hung style as the flanking windows, you also get to enjoy increased airflow into your home. With double-hung bay windows, you can keep your window open from the top and bottom sash which creates effective cross ventilation for your home.

Evansville Climate Recommendations

Diverse Climate

Prepare for bitterly cold winters and semi-humid summers with Pella® Impervia®. This strong fiberglass is durable enough to withstand extreme heat and subzero cold.

Low-E Protection

Keep warm in the winter by helping to reduce the heat loss from your home. Windows with Low-E glass panes may help keep your home insulated, blocking out the cold and helping keep the heat in.

Rainy Weather

Protect your Evansville home from rainy weather when you invest in moisture-resistant vinyl or fiberglass windows.

Frequently Asked Questions

Which window style best fits my home?
I need new windows. Where do I start?
Where can I find current installation instructions for my Pella windows, doors and installation accessories?
How can I decorate or design around my bay window?
What is the difference between a bay window and a bow window?