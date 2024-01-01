Evansville Bay Windows

Located on the eastern side of the Kaskaskia River, Evansville is a small Illinois village with both historic homes and modern residences. This juxtaposition of old and new architectural styles is one of the ways Evansville pays homage to the past while maintaining a strong foothold in the present.

One design element that unites both styles is bay windows. These windows are multi-pane and extend outward from the home, creating an exterior bay shape and an interior recessed area. Bay windows open at different angles and come in a range of shapes and sizes. Discover why more Evansville homeowners choose bay windows to boost their home's curb appeal.

Commonly known as: box bay window, oriel window, projecting window, square bay window, 90-degree angle window, 45-degree bay window, 30-degree bay window