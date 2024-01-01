Locally owned and operated, the Illini Pella family of showrooms was established in 1978 and now serves the Illinois, Indiana and Kentucky markets.

Pella Windows & Doors of Evansville is proud to offer homeowners in the area a personable approach to the window and door shopping experience. Visit us at our Pella of Evansville showroom or our Pella of Owensboro showroom to see the unmatched quality and energy-efficient solutions from Pella in person.

We proudly provide our customers with accurate information and unmatched support before, during and after their purchase. Our friendly, knowledgeable staff and a wide selection of Pella doors and windows ensure the best value for your investment.

And, Pella's outstanding reputation makes your decision on where to buy that much easier. Pella Illini is a five-time recipient of Pella’s President’s Club Award and a six-time recipient of Pella’s Distinguished Customer Service Award.

Visit your local showroom or schedule an in-home consultation — we’d love to meet with you to discuss your next project.