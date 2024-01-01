Evansville Double-Hung Windows
Double-Hung Windows Bring Efficient Ventilation to River City
The crown jewel of Vanderburgh County and the third biggest city in all of Indiana, Evansville is a vibrant hub with a rich history. Proudly serving Illinois, Indiana and Kentucky, Pella of Evansville team members are familiar with the ins and outs of the surrounding communities, including the picturesque Riverside District and idyllic twentieth-century architecture it’s known for. From Tudor Revivals in Lincolnshire to spacious bungalows in Culver, adding double-hung windows can bring out the beauty of almost any Evansville home.
Hoping to bolster the look of your traditional home? Or are you searching for some contemporary flair? Double-hung windows are versatile enough to accomplish both. Fiberglass double-hung windows have standout powder-coat finishes for low-maintenance and vibrant visual appeal. Designed for durability, Pella double-hung windows feature two moveable sashes that can be raised from either the bottom or lowered from the top for easy cleaning and natural beauty.
Commonly known as: twin double-hung window, triple double-hung window, sash window, hung sash window
Slide 1 / 5
Popular Local Trends & Styles
Double-Hung Craftsman Quality
In most Evansville neighborhoods, it isn’t hard to spot a classic twentieth-century bungalow. Consider partnering the fine detail and workmanship of a traditional home with a classic window choice and more than a few modern amenities. With three exquisite wood types that can enhance any home’s design, finding the perfect double-hung window to complement your personality has never been easier. For beauty that can’t be beat and warmth the whole neighborhood will feel, Pella’s customizable wood double-hung windows might be your perfect choice.
Vinyl Double-Hung Windows
Hoosiers living in Southern Indiana know the winters can get frigid and the summers hot and humid. A popular double-hung window material that provides exceptional energy efficiency, vinyl double-hung windows come with the Pella styles and options you’ve come to know and love and exclusive energy-saving technology for extreme weather performance. Pella® 250 Series double hung-windows offer increased protection from the elements, even when icy winds from the Ohio River come blowing into town.
Double-Hung Defense
Whether you call Illinois, Indiana or Kentucky home, there’s no question that raising a family in the Evansville-area can be a blast. More than just a place to call home, the community offers families the opportunity to engage with lively activities and welcoming neighbors. Mothers and fathers know, though, that finding the perfect combination of beauty and durability isn’t always easy. Pella® Impervia® fiberglass double-hung windows provide homes with sleek window profiles made from patented fiberglass materials.
Fit for Any Lifestyle, Colonial to Contemporary
One of the country’s most popular architectural styles, Colonial Revival homes are gorgeous and diverse, facilitating homeowner customization and personalization. Colonial Revivals sprinkled throughout many of Evansville’s historic neighborhoods often boast the versatile appeal of double-hung windows. Highly customizable, double-hung windows complement the aesthetic of both Neo-Colonial and more traditional Colonial homes.
Evansville Climate Recommendations
Energy-Efficient Double-Hung Windows
Pella has the right glass option for your Evansville home. The InsulShield® glass collection offers innovative energy-saving choices. Advanced Low-E Insulating Glass with Argon includes insulating argon between the panes, great for temperatures that vary with the season.
Low-E Protection
SunDefense® Low-E Insulating Glass with Argon can help block a percentage of the sun’s heat and ultraviolet rays during the summer months.
Weather Protection
Double-hung windows are available with insulating glass seals that can help provide a more comfortable home. The seals act like an insulating blanket, reducing heat transfer during cold winters.
Evansville Window Replacement
In addition to modernizing your home, replacing old or inefficient windows can help increase your energy efficiency, keeping your home more comfortable. We make the process simple. Our replacement window experts can help you select, install, and enjoy replacement windows for years to come. Find window replacement options and advice for your area.
Why Choose Pella?
Customized with You in Mind
Pella windows and doors are made specifically for your home because one size doesn't fit all. With access to many materials, colors and options, including exclusive snap-in options for shades, blinds and grilles, along with smart home products and a proprietary finishing process that helps provide a quality finish.
Built to Last
Pella products are backed by some of the strongest warranties in the business. When installed by a Pella branch, your project is backed by our Pella Care Guarantee. See the written limited warranty for details, including exceptions and limitations, or contact Pella Customer Service at 877-473-5527.
We Come to You
An in-home consultation can help you explore all options and get a professional opinion on what will work best for you. During the consultation, local window professionals can come to your home to assess your window replacement needs and understand your priorities and budget.