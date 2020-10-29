<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Lifestyle Series Triple-Pane Windows Perfect Solution for Kitchen Remodel

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Harrisburg

on October 29, 2020

renovated kitchen with lifestyle windows

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Trade

  • Location:

    Reinholds, PA

  • Age of Structure:

    Unknown

  • Area of Structure Involved

    Kitchen

  • Products Used:

    Wood Windows, Casement Windows

We worked with Trademark Contractors to provide Lifestyle® Series triple-pane windows for this Reinholds, Pennsylvania, kitchen remodel.  

The goal of this remodel was to create a beautiful space that was also energy efficient. Our Lifestyle Series triple-pane windows were the perfect solution due not only to their beauty, but also their energy efficiency. Pella Lifestyle Triple Pane windows are 83% more energy efficient

Trademark Contractors did an amazing job creating a beautiful and energy-efficient space!

