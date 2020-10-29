Lifestyle Series Triple-Pane Windows Perfect Solution for Kitchen Remodel
October 29, 2020
on October 29, 2020
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Trade
Location:
Reinholds, PA
Age of Structure:
Unknown
Area of Structure Involved
Kitchen
Products Used:
We worked with Trademark Contractors to provide Lifestyle® Series triple-pane windows for this Reinholds, Pennsylvania, kitchen remodel.
The goal of this remodel was to create a beautiful space that was also energy efficient. Our Lifestyle Series triple-pane windows were the perfect solution due not only to their beauty, but also their energy efficiency. Pella Lifestyle Triple Pane windows are 83% more energy efficient.
Trademark Contractors did an amazing job creating a beautiful and energy-efficient space!
Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.