When it comes to finding a new home, new construction is a popular option if you want to customize your materials and finishes. Trending styles for new home builds across the country include modern and contemporary, new traditional, and modern farmhouse styles. Casement and double-hung windows remain top choices on new homes and sliding patio doors continue to be a favorite.
There are so many choices to make when you're building a new home. The team at Pella works with you and your builder to find the right mix of style and functionality to make your home the envy of the neighborhood.
Choosing quality building materials, including your windows and doors, is an important element of the custom build process.
Popular home styles and trends in Connecticut
Traditional, classic style is still a popular design choice in Connecticut. Accomplish a classic style on your new home construction by choosing wood-clad double-hung windows in a white or stained wood finish on the interior. If you're personal design style trends more contemporary, consider new, modern take on traditional Colonial style. Integrate modern touches by opting for a black finish on exterior windows and combine large fixed or "picture" windows with simulated divided light grille options.
If you're building a new home in Westchester, Fairfield, Suffolk and Nassau County, Pella Windows & Doors of Connecticut can help provide direction on window placement, orientation and energy efficiency to make the most of both style and performance. We work with homeowners, builders and architects to create a seamless process to choosing windows and doors for your new home.
Product Line: Pella Lifestyle Series
Product Type: Double-Hung Window
Hardware Option: Cam-Action Lock
Grille Type: Grilles Between-the-Glass
Product Line: Pella 250 Series
Product Type: Double-Hung Window
Hardware Option: Cam-Action Lock
Grille Type: Simulated Divided Light
