The Kansas City metropolitan area features a diverse range of home styles, from traditional Tudors in Brookside and historic Queen Annes in Pendleton Heights, to updated craftsmans in Overland Park and modern farmhouses in Lenexa.

Despite the variety, you’re sure to find bay windows galore, as this timeless, three-paneled configuration — commonly a larger fixed window flanked by two operable windows that join it on an angle — suits both traditional and contemporary homes. In addition to the architectural interest, bay windows can enhance natural lighting, increase ventilation and create more space in a room, as the angled windows extend beyond your walls.

Commonly known as: box bay window, oriel window, projecting window, square bay window, 90-degree angle window, 45-degree bay window, 30-degree bay window