Kansas City Bay Windows

Timeless Bay Windows Add Character to Kansas City Homes

The Kansas City metropolitan area features a diverse range of home styles, from traditional Tudors in Brookside and historic Queen Annes in Pendleton Heights, to updated craftsmans in Overland Park and modern farmhouses in Lenexa.

Despite the variety, you’re sure to find bay windows galore, as this timeless, three-paneled configuration — commonly a larger fixed window flanked by two operable windows that join it on an angle — suits both traditional and contemporary homes. In addition to the architectural interest, bay windows can enhance natural lighting, increase ventilation and create more space in a room, as the angled windows extend beyond your walls.

Popular Local Trends & Styles

Front Bay Window

Bay windows are a prominent feature on the front of homes because they provide a wider view of the street as well as enhance curb appeal. With living areas and sitting rooms often located on the front of the home, the addition of a bay window provides abundant natural lighting into these spaces and occasionally the opportunity for extra seating with a bay window seat.

Historic Bay Windows

Matching the original style of a historic home can be challenging. If you live in a historic home in Kansas City, keeping true to the original styles, features and materials of the home will help preserve its authenticity. Pella offers replacement bay windows for historic homes that meet historic ordinances.

Modern Bay Windows

Bay windows aren’t just for traditional-style homes. In fact, the additional space they provide contributes to the trademark openness of many contemporary homes. In particular, black bay windows can provide a clean and sophisticated look to your home that feels authentically modern.

Kitchen Bay Windows

Bay windows can help you achieve the perfect kitchen nook for increased natural light at mealtime. You can also opt for a smaller version that sits above a countertop or sink. Either option is sure to add a unique, charming focal point to this natural gathering area, and you can even install a built-in bench beneath a larger bay window for additional seating options.

Kansas City Climate Recommendations

Dual- or Triple-Pane Windows

Cut your energy costs with more panes of glass. Ensure your bay window configuration is equipped with dual- or triple-pane glass, which is filled with insulating gas for added thermal efficiency.

Low-E Protection

Get year-round protection from the region’s temperature and weather extremes. Windows with Low-E insulating glass with argon help block the sun’s ultraviolet rays and provide balanced insulation throughout the home.

Durable Materials

Winter storms can bring snow, sleet, strong winds and bitter cold to the KCMO area. Vinyl and fiberglass are strong, high-performing window materials that can stand up to extreme weather and won’t require much maintenance to do it.

