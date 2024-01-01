Modern windows enhance your home’s curb appeal, increase security, and improve your home’s energy efficiency. If you are looking to increase the value of your home, you should consider replacing your old windows.

The following are an indication that it is time to upgrade your windows. The window frame itself is cracking, peeling, or warping. You feel a draft, spot water seepage, or fogging appears between window panes. Nearby carpet or furniture has become faded. Your electric bills have slowly crept higher without any other explanation.

If your windows are underperforming, it is likely time to outfit your Kansas City home with modern window technology and advanced features. Pella Windows are crafted using high-quality materials and designed with performance in mind which can make for a great addition to your home.