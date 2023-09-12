Improve Your Home's Aesthetics with Trending Window Treatments
PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Memphis
on September 12, 2023
Windows plays a vital role in improving the design and functionality of any home. They allow natural light in and allow you to have a captivating view of the great outdoors.
While it may seem counterintuitive to cover the stunning windows in your Memphis home, there are a range of reasons you may want to do so. Increased privacy, energy efficiency, and blocking out light while sleeping are all popular reasons. With the right window treatments, your windows can reach their full potential.
Let's explore the world of window treatments and help you determine which ones will best complement a few of Pella's diverse window offerings in Memphis. Additionally, we will take a sneak peek into the hottest window treatment trends for 2023.
Which Window Treatment Will Look Best with My Pella Window?
Casement Windows
We recommend using Roman shades on your casement windows if you need privacy. Roman shades can enhance the overall aesthetic of casement windows, providing a clean and tailored look. They are available in various patterns and fabrics, so choosing a style that suits your unique Memphis home is easier than ever.
Double-Hung Windows
Transform your double-hung windows with the timeless elegance and versatility of plantation shutters. These stylish window treatments balance traditional and modern styles while offering precise control over the amount of sunlight and fresh air entering your space. Whether you want to create a snug and comfortable atmosphere during a chilly Memphis winter or achieve a bright and airy feel in the summer, plantation shutters are a great solution to elevate your home's look and feel.
Bay and Bow Windows
Bay and bow windows can become the centerpiece of any room's design. You can enhance their beauty and create a more elegant look by framing them with custom drapery panels. These panels can add more sophistication and drama to your space, making it more inviting and luxurious. You may choose from a wide range of luxurious fabrics like velvet to create a more opulent look or opt for bold patterns to add an element of playfulness to your decor. With the right drapery panels, you can transform your bay and bow windows into a splendid work of art leaving a lasting impression on your guests.
Awning Windows
Awning windows were excellent ventilation and natural light in Memphis homes. However, their energy efficiency can only be enhanced with the right window treatments. That is where cellular shades come in. These shades are made up of honeycomb-shaped cells that trap air, providing excellent insulation, which is ideal for Memphis' varied climate. These unique window treatments can help keep your home cooler in the summer and warmer in the winter, reducing the reliance on heating and cooling systems and saving you money on energy bills. In the cold Memphis winters and hot Memphis summers, your HVAC system will thank you. Cellular shades are available in various colors and textures, making them a stylish addition to any home.
Picture Windows
Motorized shades and blinds provide an innovative window solution for picture windows. Their advanced features allow for precise and effortless control over the amount of light that enters the window and the level of privacy you desire. For modern Tennessee homes, the sleek design of motorized shades complements the clean lines of picture windows, adding a touch of sophistication and elegance to the space.
Window Treatment Trends
- Natural Materials: The year 2023 saw a resurgence of natural materials like bamboo, rattan, and jute in interior design. These materials are sought after for their eco-friendliness, durability, and unique textures that add depth and warmth to any space. Incorporating these natural materials into your window treatments adds a touch of rustic charm and promotes a more sustainable and environmentally conscious lifestyle.
- Smart Blinds: The popularity of smart blinds has increased with the rise of home automation. These motorized window treatments can be controlled remotely, programmed to open and close at specific times, and easily integrated with your smart home system. Smart blinds are commonly used in bedrooms, sunrooms, and living areas or dens. In dens with large picture windows from Pella, they are instrumental in controlling the light entering the room. For instance, if you are watching a game with a glare on the TV, you can conveniently close the smart blinds to reduce it, or if you are cleaning and require more natural light, you can easily open them up. The convenience of the smart blinds makes them an ideal choice.
- Layering: The layering trend is likely here to stay. Combine blinds or shades with curtains or drapes to achieve versatile style and functionality. This approach allows you to play with patterns and textures while maintaining light control.
- Bold Colors: While neutral shades are charming, with the maximalist interior design scheme on the rise, bold and vibrant colors on curtains or other window treatments are taking center stage in 2023. Consider adding a pop of color to your window treatments to create a focal point
- Sustainability: Eco-friendly window treatments from recycled or sustainable materials are more popular than ever. Look for products that are not only stylish but also environmentally responsible.
From Collierville to Bartlett and beyond, incorporating the right treatments for your Pella windows can transform your Memphis home’s atmosphere. Additionally, staying updated with the latest trends in window treatments can help you keep your home in style. Overall, you will enjoy your home and windows more when your window treatments improve your home and reflect your style.
Windows and Doors Near Memphis, Tennessee
While window treatments may not be our specialty, Pella Windows and Doors of Germantown is proud to provide Memphis homeowners with the highest quality and most attractive windows. We would be happy to assist you if you want to upgrade your windows and boost your home's curb appeal.
To schedule an appointment with one of our sales associates, please connect with us online or email us at pellabranch@gmail.com. Alternatively, call us at (901) 316-0166 or visit our showroom at 3092 Village Shops Drive, Suite 16, in Germantown, Tennessee.
Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.