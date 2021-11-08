The Return of Wood in Interior Design
on November 8, 2021
After several years of all white everything, natural wood is growing in popularity once again. 2021 has definitely seen the resurgence of natural wood finishes for interiors — something that’s going to continue to gain momentum in 2022.
Exposed wood is a refreshing alternative to all the painted woods we’ve seen for the last several years. But how, exactly, does one make this shift in their decor, and is this a shift worth making?
Why Natural Wood Tones Are Making a Comeback
Sure, trends tend to come and go in every industry — home design included. However, natural wood tones are making a comeback for a handful of compelling reasons, and we believe the resurgence is here to stay.
Bringing the Hominess Back to Homes
Natural wood adds warm tones to your home, which are heavily associated with feelings of comfort, security and coziness. Those feelings are the prevailing needs that many have identified for themselves over the last couple of years. With more time spent at home, there is an increased need for the spaces you live, work and play in to feel less like a showpiece and more like a space where life can happen in all of its messy, beautiful forms.
Incorporating natural wood, warmer tones and organic textures in your home design helps accomplish this by creating a touch of that sought-after relaxing getaway at the end of every day.
High Quality Materials Offer Exciting Character
Natural wood’s grain patterns and varying tones provide character that makes it easy for homeowners to showcase their personality and curate show-stopping moments in every room without sacrificing comfort or quality.
When it comes to styling, the go-to accessories in 2021 and heading into 2022 are all about natural elements that highlight this character and quality. Stick to earthy tones, terracotta vases, marble coffee tables, wicker baskets and wooden furniture pieces. These all work together to add texture and warmth to a room, creating an organic look that produces a relaxed, calm vibe. Similar to how the boho trend has infiltrated fashion in the last couple of years, these vibes are more prevalent in interior design for the same reasons — it’s comfortable and texturally interesting without requiring excessive upkeep.
Practical and Durable
One of the largest benefits the resurgence of natural wood and organic textures as an interior design trend offers is the perfect intersection of practicality and style. The color palette alone offers forgiveness for daily life that the cooler tones, whites and grays of years past does not.
And though we may be spending more time at home, truly “free” time is still a precious resource, making the stain and spill-hiding qualities of stained and varnished wood hard to beat. Natural wood is one of the highest quality building materials out there. So when you choose natural wood floors, window frames and trims, you’re choosing unbeatable durability. This durability is especially advantageous when you consider the longevity of your home and all that your wood design elements will see. Natural wood paired with organic textures and deeper, richer tones allows more breathing room.
How To Incorporate Natural Wood Into Your Home’s Interior
There are many different ways to approach including natural wood tones into your home’s aesthetic. The majority of interior designers would agree, however, that balance is key when designing your space — doing too much or too little of one thing can throw the whole room off.
When it comes to designing your space with this particular trend in mind, textures are your best friend. In addition to the color variations natural wood brings into a room, incorporating other natural elements and organic textures (think: wicker, macrame, woven) bring these elements together in a well-balanced harmony.
Designers agree that we are living in a brave new world where mixing and matching patterns and textures is not only acceptable — it’s encouraged. And you can do so in a way that elevates your space without losing an ounce of the comfort you’re craving. It’s all about maintaining balance while planning ahead for show-stopping moments along the way.
Brightening It Up With Wood Windows and Doors
Using richer tones and wood design elements in your home does come with the risk of making your space appear darker, murky, or smaller if you aren’t careful. However, incorporating a good flow of natural light via window and door placement can ensure that your space remains light and airy.
Utilizing Pella’s expert industry and product knowledge makes it easy to choose the style, stain, treatment, and design option that best suits your needs and illuminates the welcoming atmosphere you’ve worked to create.
Home Styling With Furniture and Decor
Remember: Cozy doesn’t have to mean cluttered - you can still maintain a clean and cohesive look while incorporating this emerging trend. Modern traditional styling pairs the smooth lines and clean feel with the warmth and welcoming vibe of traditional and farmhouse home design. Alternatively, maximalist interior design arranges overflowing decor and mixed textures in an aesthetically pleasing way that expresses your personality without feeling over-crowded.
Unsure of how to start with this design style in your home? Here are a few furniture and decor ideas to jump start your planning:
- Floating shelves styled with modern and vintage decor
- Fiberglass doors with a natural wood grain pattern
- Wooden furniture pieces (think trunks, coffee tables and bookshelves)
- Wooden accents
Ultimately, the return of wood in interior design is the return of the cozy comfort and security that we have always associated with the essence of “home,” and the elevation of quality, durability and practicality as pillars around which homeowners can proudly design and style their personal daily oases.
Ready to bring the sophisticated comfort of natural wood into your home? We can help.
Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.