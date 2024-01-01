Jackson, TN Windows and Doors
Explore Window and Door Trends in Jackson
Often referred to as the "Hub City" due to its central location in Western Tennessee, Jackson is the largest city in the region. Jackson is a place with a rich history, which is easy to see from its diverse architectural styles. There are homes lining the streets in a range of styles – from Craftsman, Cottage, and Bungalow to Colonial, Georgian, and Tudor to Ranch, Farmhouse, and Contemporary. Here are some of the top home trends in neighborhoods like Westwood Gardens, University Gardens, Wyndchase, Woodland Trace, Country Club Estates, and more.
Jackson Popular Local Trends & Styles
Bay Windows
Whether you have a historic abode, a Modern home, or something in between, bay windows are a flexible option that complements many home styles—and for multiple reasons. Bay windows are comprised of three different windows that join together to form an angular curve. Typically, these windows have a larger fixed window in the center, which is flanked by double-hung or casement windows.
Sliding Glass Doors
If you wish to enhance your home's natural light and airflow, this door type is an excellent choice. Plus, with their ample glass space, you're able to fully embrace your view of beautiful seasonal changes. Since sliding glass doors have a low profile and open on a single track, they allow you to maximize your floor space and square footage.
Stylish Front Doors
Your front entry door is a small part of your home's front façade that can pack a mighty punch in terms of curb appeal and home design. To choose a front door that complements your home, consider its material, finish, and hardware.