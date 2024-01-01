Jackson, TN Windows and Doors

Often referred to as the "Hub City" due to its central location in Western Tennessee, Jackson is the largest city in the region. Jackson is a place with a rich history, which is easy to see from its diverse architectural styles. There are homes lining the streets in a range of styles – from Craftsman, Cottage, and Bungalow to Colonial, Georgian, and Tudor to Ranch, Farmhouse, and Contemporary. Here are some of the top home trends in neighborhoods like Westwood Gardens, University Gardens, Wyndchase, Woodland Trace, Country Club Estates, and more.