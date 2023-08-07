Window Ideas for Your Memphis Home's Bathroom Remodel
on August 7, 2023
Are you longing for ample natural light in your bathroom to illuminate your vanity and brighten your space without compromising your privacy? Pella Windows and Doors of Germantown provides innovative window solutions for bathrooms, helping you turn your dream bathroom into a reality.
If you reside in Memphis's midtown district and opt to buy one of the historic homes, you may need to renovate your bathroom if it has not already been updated. Given that most of the homes in midtown were built almost a hundred years ago, contemporary windows that offer maximum natural light without compromising privacy aren't a typical feature of these bathrooms.
Keep reading to learn more about some innovative bathroom window solutions from Pella that can enhance your bathroom.
Ideas for Beautiful Bathroom Windows
When it comes to bathroom design, maximizing natural light is always a great choice. Not only does it provide ideal lighting for tasks such as makeup application and shaving, but it also adds a personal touch to the space. One way to achieve this is by installing picture, sliding, or awning windows higher on your bathroom walls, allowing for a sun-filled and open atmosphere. These windows also provide a good balance of practicality, privacy, and aesthetic appeal. If you have a private yard, consider adding windows near both the bathtub and vanity for even more natural light.
Sliding Bathroom Windows
Windows that slide open horizontally from one side are called sliding windows. These windows are an excellent choice for areas where fresh air is needed, but space is limited, such as bathrooms. They are commonly installed in modern-style homes and are designed to be long-lasting. At Pella, our sliding windows are available in two durable materials: low-maintenance vinyl and sturdy fiberglass.
Awning Bathroom Windows
Awning windows are an excellent option for bathrooms as they provide ventilation. They are hinged from the top and swing out from the bottom. Installing awning windows higher up on the wall is a popular window placement choice. This position allows more natural light to enter the bathroom while maintaining privacy.
Picture Bathroom Windows
Transform your bathroom into a brighter and more spacious space with picture windows. These windows are a popular choice for bathrooms, often used as artistic framing for a freestanding bathtub or as overhead or side lighting for a vanity. Picture windows are typically installed alongside windows that can open for ventilation, such as awning, sliding, single-hung, or double-hung windows.
Ideas for Beautiful Bathroom Windows that Provide Privacy
There are other alternatives to curtains for ensuring privacy in your bathroom window. You can have the best of both worlds: natural light and privacy by using various customizable and built-in features found in Pella windows.
Between the Glass Blinds and Shades
If you want a way to have both natural light and privacy in your bathroom without hanging curtains, consider our Pella windows with between-the-glass blinds or shades. These are installed directly into the window and sealed between the glass panes, which protects them from dust and water damage. You can choose various colors and types to match your bathroom's design, including blinds, light filtering, and blackout shades.
Decorative or Obscure Glass
Pella's obscure glass windows have a unique texture that allows light to pass through while keeping your privacy intact. If you need extra privacy in your bathroom, especially in the shower or toilet area, decorative glass options are a great choice. You can choose from various designs to add a stylish touch to your bathroom.
Frosted Glass Windows
Frosted glass is a great way to enhance your bathroom window's privacy. For the Memphis area, choosing the most energy-efficient glass suited for your climate is best. Frosted windows provide a permanent blur or obscurity to the view while letting in plenty of natural light.
Waterproof Bathroom Windows
If you have a particularly moist bathroom, it is best to use waterproof windows as they can resist moisture. You can choose between fiberglass and vinyl windows for waterproof options in your shower.
Our fiberglass windows are highly resistant to water, ensuring their exceptional durability. They can withstand extreme temperatures and corrosion. These windows have been engineered to meet rigorous performance requirements and provide excellent resistance to outside noises, wind, and water. Their powder-coat paint finish is durable and long-lasting, never fading or requiring repainting over time.
Vinyl windows are also an excellent option for bathrooms. They require minimal maintenance and are easy to maintain. At Pella, our vinyl formula is fade-resistant, and we have tested it for performance to ensure excellent weathering, durability, and color retention. Our frames have multiple chambers, and the sashes are reinforced to support your windows, making your room more comfortable. Our Pella 250 Series vinyl windows have an exclusive weather-repel system with three points of protection to channel water away from your home, including triple weatherstripping.
Pella Bathroom Windows Near You in Memphis
If you're looking for bathroom windows, Pella Windows and Doors of Germantown has many options. We're here to assist you whether you are redesigning your bathroom, renovating an older one, or simply replacing an existing window. You can reach us online or call us at (901) 316-0166 to schedule a consultation or drop by our showroom next to Target at 3092 Village Shops Drive, Suite 16 in Germantown.
