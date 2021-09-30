How Long Do Windows Last?

If your original windows were not installed correctly, you might need to budget for new windows sooner rather than later. Windows must be installed correctly for peak performance and longevity. Installations that are not done correctly can allow outside elements to seep into the home and cause damage. A window installation that seals out the elements is more energy-efficient and protects your home. If moisture gets into the frame, it will erode over time, and the window will no longer fit properly.

If it is time for you to invest in new windows, or even all of windows at once, visit the Pella showroom or call us today to schedule a consultation. At Pella Windows and Doors of Nashville, our windows are made of the finest quality materials, and our installation team works diligently to ensure your windows are installed correctly. When you choose Pella windows, you are choosing products that are built to last.