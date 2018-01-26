Should I Replace My Windows One at a Time or All at Once?

Interior Aesthetics

Curb appeal projects can be attractive. But you spend your time indoors, not out front. Your home should make you feel happy and comfortable. And allow you to express your style and tastes.

Single window: Many rooms only have one window, and you can enhance the aesthetic with a single window replacement. Adding a bay window or bow window adds a little nook of extra space and gives your room a glow of natural light. Specialty windows and special shape windows bring cultural character and style to make your home uniquely you.

Multiple windows: The upside of replacing multiple windows in a room — or your whole house — is that you can create a consistent style and enjoy it for years. A single window replacement might seem out of place if the older windows look dated. Upgrading multiple windows in front rooms can help improve both your curb appeal and interior aesthetic. So you get the best of both worlds.

Which window replacement option is cheaper?

Like a lot of things in life, the answer is, “It depends.” Every home and window project is different. Style, size, materials and many other factors impact replacement cost. If you’re leaning toward a bay, bow, specialty, or special shape window, it might be a one-off project. They are unique and are often focal points. Matching to other windows is less of a concern. A single window replacement can meet your needs.

Ultimately, deciding on the right replacement option for you may depend on your budget. If funds are tight go ahead and replace that one worn-out window. If you have more financial flexibility, consider replacing multiple windows at once. You can improve your aesthetics and energy efficiency in the long run. You can get it all out of the way with a whole-home replacement from a quality company. Another option is to do it in phases, changing similarly-styled windows or windows on one level or side of the house every one to two years. In both situations, you may be eligible for volume discounts or promotions from your supplier or installer.

Still not sure whether to replace a single window or go all out for the whole-home replacement package? Talk to an expert and get a free in-home consultation to decide which option is best for you and your home.