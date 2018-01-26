Should I Replace My Windows One at a Time or All at Once?
Posted
on January 26, 2018
Every home has its flaws. Some you love for their charm. Others you learn to live with. But those old windows may have to go. Before you decide to take on a window replacement project or hire some help, you need to land on its scope. Do you need to replace just a single window? Are you undertaking a whole-home window replacement? Maybe it’s somewhere in between.
How do I decide which windows to replace?
There are three main reasons homeowners seek a window replacement. You may have just one reason or check off all three boxes. Once you identify your reasons, the decision to replace one window or many windows is a whole lot easier.
Curb Appeal
The enjoyment of your new house is a top priority. Issues you spot in the homebuying process or after moving in can give you buyer’s remorse if left unchecked. And if you see an eyesore every time you drive up to your house, it will nag at you until you fix it.
Single window: Switching from a dated window to one that catches your eye can increase curb appeal at a relatively low investment. That one simple, stylistic change can also give the front of your new home a focal point for the gazing eyes of passersby.
Multiple windows: Updating every front window on one story or the entire face of your home can completely transform its look. You can create a consistent style with a new set of matching windows. The expenses are higher but so are the rewards.
Window Function
If you’re considering a single window replacement, it’s probably not solely because of the style. It may not be functioning properly either, or have the features you'd like. No matter the issue — worn, inefficient, hard-to-open, or broken — you may need to replace it to help save money and headaches down the line.
Single window: When it’s just one window causing you problems, go ahead and replace it. You may immediately save on energy efficiency, maintenance costs and stress.
Multiple windows: If one window is causing you problems, you may want to do a closer inspection on the other windows to see if they need maintenance or replacement. They may be of similar age, although wear depends on many factors including installation, usage, maintenance and exposure to the elements. Your local Pella window expert can check out your windows and provide guidance at a free in-home consultation. They can help you decide whether to replace a single window or all windows of the same type. If you’re remodeling one room or just spend a lot of time there, consider upgrading every window in the room to let fresh air and sunlight in.
Interior Aesthetics
Curb appeal projects can be attractive. But you spend your time indoors, not out front. Your home should make you feel happy and comfortable. And allow you to express your style and tastes.
Single window: Many rooms only have one window, and you can enhance the aesthetic with a single window replacement. Adding a bay window or bow window adds a little nook of extra space and gives your room a glow of natural light. Specialty windows and special shape windows bring cultural character and style to make your home uniquely you.
Multiple windows: The upside of replacing multiple windows in a room — or your whole house — is that you can create a consistent style and enjoy it for years. A single window replacement might seem out of place if the older windows look dated. Upgrading multiple windows in front rooms can help improve both your curb appeal and interior aesthetic. So you get the best of both worlds.
Which window replacement option is cheaper?
Like a lot of things in life, the answer is, “It depends.” Every home and window project is different. Style, size, materials and many other factors impact replacement cost. If you’re leaning toward a bay, bow, specialty, or special shape window, it might be a one-off project. They are unique and are often focal points. Matching to other windows is less of a concern. A single window replacement can meet your needs.
Ultimately, deciding on the right replacement option for you may depend on your budget. If funds are tight go ahead and replace that one worn-out window. If you have more financial flexibility, consider replacing multiple windows at once. You can improve your aesthetics and energy efficiency in the long run. You can get it all out of the way with a whole-home replacement from a quality company. Another option is to do it in phases, changing similarly-styled windows or windows on one level or side of the house every one to two years. In both situations, you may be eligible for volume discounts or promotions from your supplier or installer.
Still not sure whether to replace a single window or go all out for the whole-home replacement package? Talk to an expert and get a free in-home consultation to decide which option is best for you and your home.
Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.