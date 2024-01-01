<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Partner with Pella When Building Your Dream Home

Custom Windows & Doors for Your Custom Build

When it comes to finding a new home, new construction is a popular option if you want to customize your materials and finishes. Trending styles for new home builds across the country include modern and contemporary, new traditional, and modern farmhouse styles. Casement and double-hung windows remain top choices on new homes and sliding patio doors continue to be a favorite.

There are so many choices to make when you're building a new home. The team at Pella works with you and your builder to find the right mix of style and functionality to make your home the envy of the neighborhood.

Choosing quality building materials, including your windows and doors, is an important element of the custom build process.

Popular home styles and trends in Nashville

Life Style Windows

Traditional style remains popular in Music City, but the contemporary style has been growing significantly in the past several years. If your taste trends are more modern or ultra-modern, consider building your new home to match the sleeker style, with wood or fiberglass options with narrow frames and large amounts of glass.

If you're building a new home, the team at Pella of Nashville can guide you to the right products to match your traditional, contemporary, or modern design. We have a solution for every part of the house, from large picture windows and functional casements to patio doors that function as a moveable wall of glass. Talk to one of our window and door experts to select the best fit for your home, get the look you want, and make your home more energy-efficient.

View new construction projects in Nashville

