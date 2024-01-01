Custom Windows & Doors for Your Custom Build
When it comes to finding a new home, new construction is a popular option if you want to customize your materials and finishes. Trending styles for new home builds across the country include modern and contemporary, new traditional, and modern farmhouse styles. Casement and double-hung windows remain top choices on new homes and sliding patio doors continue to be a favorite.
There are so many choices to make when you're building a new home. The team at Pella works with you and your builder to find the right mix of style and functionality to make your home the envy of the neighborhood.
Popular home styles and trends in New England
Traditional New England double-hung windows remain a popular choice for new construction homes across the area, although contemporary and modern styles are growing in popularity. No matter your design preference, if you are looking to build a new home or an oceanfront or lakefront vacation home, contact Pella Windows & Doors of New England. We work with you and your builder or architect to help you determine the best orientation and placement of windows in your new construction home. We can also consult on styles and new trends like the popular black-on-black aluminum-clad wood windows.
Trust the experts at Pella Windows & Doors of New England. We work with homes in Lake Winnipesaukee, Lake Sunapee, Lincoln, New Hampshire, and towns bordering the Atlantic Ocean.
View new construction projects in New England
Product Line: Pella Lifestyle Series
Product Type: Double-Hung Window
Hardware Option: Cam-Action Lock
Grille Type: Grilles Between-the-Glass
Product Line: Pella 250 Series
Product Type: Double-Hung Window
Hardware Option: Cam-Action Lock
Grille Type: Simulated Divided Light
