Pella Windows & Doors of Scarborough
Contact Details
- Call (207) 253-1856
- 400 Expedition DriveSuite BScarborough, ME04074
- Get Directions
Hours of Operation
- Monday 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
- Tuesday 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
- Wednesday 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
- Thursday 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
- Friday 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
- Saturday By Appointment
- Sunday Closed
Homeowners in Cumberland County choose Pella Windows & Doors of Scarborough for their window and door renovation projects. Pella of Scarborough also serves the surrounding communities of Biddeford, Cape Elizabeth, Cumberland, Falmouth, Gorham, Higgins Beach, Old Orchard, Portland, Saco, South Portland, Westbrook and Windham. We partner with and support the Lakes Region Builders and Remodelers Association.
We know all there is to know about windows and doors.
Pella windows and doors are available in wood, fiberglass and vinyl. Each window or door is a custom made product, so you can get exactly what you’re looking for whether you are purchasing new or replacement windows or doors. We offer a wide variety of window types, patio doors and entry doors for you to choose from.
As a homeowner, you can be confident in your choice of Pella windows. Each window and door is designed to be energy-efficient and high-performing. Some of our product lines even offer sound and noise reduction, such as our Pella® Lifestyle Series. Our local team is educated in what windows are best for our region of Maine, so you can be certain that you’re getting the best-fit windows for your home.
Pella experts at our local showroom can help you find just what you need.
Stop by our local showroom located just off of Haigis Parkway near the Gateway Shoppes at Scarborough and Cabela’s. Our in-house team will walk you through the replacement window and door process and help you find just what you need.
Maine & New Hampshire Window Replacement
In addition to modernizing your home, replacing old or inefficient windows can help increase your energy efficiency, keeping your home more comfortable. We make the process simple. Our replacement window experts can help you select, install, and enjoy replacement windows for years to come. Find window replacement options and advice for your area.
Our Promotion
Local Trending Products
- New England Bay Windows
New England Bay Windows
- New England Front Entry Doors
New England Front Entry Doors
- New England Double-Hung Windows
New England Double-Hung Windows