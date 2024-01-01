Pella windows and doors are available in wood, fiberglass and vinyl. Each window or door is a custom made product, so you can get exactly what you’re looking for whether you are purchasing new or replacement windows or doors. We offer a wide variety of window types, patio doors and entry doors for you to choose from.

As a homeowner, you can be confident in your choice of Pella windows. Each window and door is designed to be energy-efficient and high-performing. Some of our product lines even offer sound and noise reduction, such as our Pella® Lifestyle Series. Our local team is educated in what windows are best for our region of Maine, so you can be certain that you’re getting the best-fit windows for your home.