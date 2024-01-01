Pella Windows & Doors of Newington
- Call (603) 725-4690
- 25 Fox Run RoadSuite 2Newington, NH03801
- Monday 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
- Tuesday 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
- Wednesday 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
- Thursday 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
- Friday 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
- Saturday By Appointment
- Sunday Closed
Pella Windows & Doors of Newington provides homeowners across Rockingham County with beautiful windows and doors. Homeowners in Newington and the surrounding communities of Berwick, Dover, Durham, Eliot, Exeter, Greenland, Hampton, Kensington, Lee, Portsmouth and more have been choosing Pella for their new and replacement windows, entry doors and patio doors. Pella of New England was voted 2020 Best of the Lakes Region — "Best Window Company." We also partner with and support the Lakes Region Builders and Remodelers Association.
Our windows and doors are high-quality.
Pella windows and doors are built to last. Over the years Pella has designed and built the best quality products for homeowners across the nation. No matter if you’re looking to upgrade your vinyl window or looking for a completely new look with black framed wood windows, our team is educated and available to help with all your needs.
We pride ourselves in delivering a high-quality product that will help enhance the interior of your home which improving your curb appeal. Our features and options are nearly endless, and each one of our products is customizable. Your window or door can truly be unique to you!
Let our team of professionals help you with your home renovation needs.
Stop by to view our product offerings in person. Our showroom is located just off of Woodbury Avenue near Texas Roadhouse, Walmart and Holy Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church. We look forward to helping you reach your home renovation dreams.
Expert window and door replacement advice from an experienced team of professionals in New Hampshire.
Maine & New Hampshire Window Replacement
In addition to modernizing your home, replacing old or inefficient windows can help increase your energy efficiency, keeping your home more comfortable. We make the process simple. Our replacement window experts can help you select, install, and enjoy replacement windows for years to come. Find window replacement options and advice for your area.
