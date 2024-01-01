Northern California Bay Windows

The rowhouses on Steiner Street in San Francisco are world-famous. These Victorian homes, collectively known as “Postcard Row,” share several defining characteristics — they are colorful, ornate, and prominently feature bay windows.

In Alamo Square, bay windows were included on both the first and second stories. Architects used a combination of three windows, joined at an angle, to extend out beyond the wall and give these houses their elegant Victorian style. While Postcard Row was built in the 1890s, bay windows are still widely popular by the Bay because they share the iconic architecture the area is famous for and bring more light into the home.

Commonly known as: Oriel window, box bay window, projecting window, square bay window, 30-degree bay window, 45-degree bay window, 90-degree bay window