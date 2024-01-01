Northern California Bay Windows
Bay windows are an iconic part of San Francisco architecture
The rowhouses on Steiner Street in San Francisco are world-famous. These Victorian homes, collectively known as “Postcard Row,” share several defining characteristics — they are colorful, ornate, and prominently feature bay windows.
In Alamo Square, bay windows were included on both the first and second stories. Architects used a combination of three windows, joined at an angle, to extend out beyond the wall and give these houses their elegant Victorian style. While Postcard Row was built in the 1890s, bay windows are still widely popular by the Bay because they share the iconic architecture the area is famous for and bring more light into the home.
Commonly known as: Oriel window, box bay window, projecting window, square bay window, 30-degree bay window, 45-degree bay window, 90-degree bay window
Slide 1 / 3
15% Off Your Entire Project1
AND
No Interest for 24 Months2Claim Offer
Popular Local Trends & Styles
Window Seats and Benches
Because a bay window protrudes out, it opens up additional space inside your home. You can take advantage of the extra square footage to add more seating to your room. Bay window seats and benches are popular options for making a comfy nook or opening up more room for entertaining. Many people go the built-in route and create a window bench with storage for another spot to organize clutter.
Bay Windows With Curtains
Kitchen Bay Windows
Victorian Style
Northern California Climate Recommendations
Weather Protection
Low-E Protection
Durable Materials
San Francisco Window Replacement
In addition to modernizing your home, replacing old or inefficient windows can help increase your energy efficiency, keeping your home more comfortable. We make the process simple. Our replacement window experts can help you select, install, and enjoy replacement windows for years to come. Find window replacement options and advice for your area.
Why Choose Pella?
Customized with You in Mind
Pella windows and doors are made specifically for your home because one size doesn't fit all. With access to many materials, colors and options, including exclusive snap-in options for shades, blinds and grilles, along with smart home products and a proprietary finishing process that helps provide a quality finish.
Built to Last
Pella products are backed by some of the strongest warranties in the business. When installed by a Pella branch, your project is backed by our Pella Care Guarantee. See the written limited warranty for details, including exceptions and limitations, or contact Pella Customer Service at 877-473-5527.
We Come to You
An in-home consultation can help you explore all options and get a professional opinion on what will work best for you. During the consultation, local window professionals can come to your home to assess your window replacement needs and understand your priorities and budget.