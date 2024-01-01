Pella NorCal has a personal relationship with SonRise Equestrian Foundation and with Alana Koski, the volunteer Executive Director with SonRise since its start in 2005. Her husband Jon Koski, partner at Pella NorCal, is on the Board of Directors of SonRise. Their daughter, Lauren, is the Family Coordinator and Communication Specialist. It is safe to say the Koski family is very involved with SonRise. Pella NorCal has been an active supporter of SonRise since Dave and Jon took ownership in June 2011.

The 2023 theme at the annual Wine & Equine fundraiser is the Galactic Gala. The fundraiser is how most of the funds for the organization are raised as services are provided to clients free of charge. Alana Koski states, “Pella's long-term partnership with SonRise has helped fund vital therapies for children with special needs for the past 12-plus years. We are so grateful for the help of Pella NorCal in this important work.”

If you are interested in getting involved with this inspiring organization, please see below for more information.