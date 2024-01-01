Pella Doors & Windows of Northern California is proud to serve the customers of Northern California, including, but not limited to, the surrounding cities of Hayward, San Lorenzo, Castro Valley, Fairview, Dublin and Pleasanton. With over 20 years of experience, our team is dedicated to providing you with window and door options that suit your style and fit your budget.

Our showroom is located off Industrial Parkway West, near Interstate 880 (Nimitz Freeway) and accessible via Exit 25. If you are in the area and have any interest in exploring our natural surroundings, we are near the Eden Landing Ecological Preserve and Garin Regional Park.