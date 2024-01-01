Pella Doors & Windows of Hayward
Contact Details
- Call (844) 537-3552
- 2251 Claremont CourtHayward, CA94545
- Get Directions
Hours of Operation
- Monday 8:30 AM - 4:00 PM
- Tuesday 8:30 AM - 4:00 PM
- Wednesday 8:30 AM - 4:00 PM
- Thursday 8:30 AM - 4:00 PM
- Friday Closed
- Saturday Closed
- Sunday Closed
Pella Doors & Windows of Northern California is proud to serve the customers of Northern California, including, but not limited to, the surrounding cities of Hayward, San Lorenzo, Castro Valley, Fairview, Dublin and Pleasanton. With over 20 years of experience, our team is dedicated to providing you with window and door options that suit your style and fit your budget.
Our showroom is located off Industrial Parkway West, near Interstate 880 (Nimitz Freeway) and accessible via Exit 25. If you are in the area and have any interest in exploring our natural surroundings, we are near the Eden Landing Ecological Preserve and Garin Regional Park.
We can help you find the right windows and doors for your Hayward home.
The team at Pella of Hayward has years of experience in the area and extensive expertise in window, door and home styles. We can help you find picture windows for your single-story ranch, >casement windows for your Tudor home or double-hung windows for your Craftsman home. For every architectural style in the Hayward area, there is a Pella product to complement it.
Visit our showroom and talk to a Pella expert about other home improvement projects in the area, including new or replacement wood windows, entry doors and patio doors.
Supporting our local community.
Pella of Hayward is passionate about getting involved in local programs and giving back to local charities every year. We are proud to partner with the local chapter of Habitat for Humanity, the East Bay Agency and U.C. Berkeley’s Tiny House in My Backyard.
San Francisco Window Replacement
In addition to modernizing your home, replacing old or inefficient windows can help increase your energy efficiency, keeping your home more comfortable. We make the process simple. Our replacement window experts can help you select, install, and enjoy replacement windows for years to come. Find window replacement options and advice for your area.
