Pella Windows & Doors of Alamo
Contact Details
- Call (925) 263-9300
- 3221B Danville BlvdAlamo, CA94507
- Get Directions
Hours of Operation
- Monday By Appointment
- Tuesday By Appointment
- Wednesday By Appointment
- Thursday By Appointment
- Friday By Appointment
- Saturday Closed
- Sunday Closed
Pella Doors & Windows of Northern California is proud to serve the customers of Alamo, including but not limited to the surrounding cities of Walnut Creek, Danville, Waldon, Lafayette and San Ramon. Backed by more than 20 years of experience, our team of experts are passionate about working with homeowners to find windows and doors that fulfill their needs.
Our showroom is located in the Las Trampas Center, off Interstate 680 and accessible via Exit 42B for Stone Valley Rd. From walking the Iron Horse Regional Trail to hiking in the Las Trampas Regional Wilderness, we are situated in an area with no shortage of things to do.
Let us help you find the right windows and doors for your home.
Every architectural design is different. If you live in a Cape Cod, double-hung windows are often the best match in terms of operating style and appearance. Tudor and Craftsman-style homes are better suited for casement windows and French patio doors. Sliding doors and shades between-the-glass may be more common in modern style homes. No matter the architectural style of your home, our team of Pella experts can find a window or door to complement it.
Visit our showroom and let a Pella expert guide you through displays built to simulate windows and doors installed in the types of homes that are most popular in our area.
Supporting our local communities.
Pella of Alamo is passionate about getting involved in local programs and giving back to local charities every year. We are proud to partner with the local chapter of Habitat for Humanity, the East Bay Agency and U.C. Berkeley’s Tiny House in My Backyard.
San Francisco Window Replacement
In addition to modernizing your home, replacing old or inefficient windows can help increase your energy efficiency, keeping your home more comfortable. We make the process simple. Our replacement window experts can help you select, install, and enjoy replacement windows for years to come. Find window replacement options and advice for your area.
Local Trending Products
- Northern California Bay Windows
Northern California Bay Windows
- Northern California Sliding Glass Doors
Northern California Sliding Glass Doors
- Energy-Efficient Windows for San Francisco Homes
Energy-Efficient Windows for San Francisco Homes
- San Francisco Patio Doors
San Francisco Patio Doors