Peoria Bay Windows

Timeless Bay Windows Reinforce Character of Peoria Homes

Throughout Peoria, Illinois, you’ll find a diverse range of home styles, from beautiful brick Tudors and elaborate Second Empires to more modern designs like Prairie-styles, created by the famed architect Frank Lloyd Wright. In fact, his second-ever Prairie-style home was built right here in Peoria.

Despite the variety, you’re sure to find bay windows galore, as this timeless, three-paneled configuration — typically a larger fixed window flanked by two operable windows that join it on an angle — suits both traditional and contemporary homes. In addition to the architectural interest, bay windows can enhance natural lighting, increase ventilation and create more space in a room, as the angled windows extend beyond your walls.

Commonly known as: box bay window, oriel window, projecting window, square bay window, 90-degree angle window, 45-degree bay window, 30-degree bay window

Popular Local Trends & Styles

Modern Bay Windows

Bay windows aren’t just for traditional-style homes. In fact, the additional space they provide contributes to the trademark openness of many contemporary homes. In particular, black bay windows can provide a clean and sophisticated look to your home that feels authentically modern.

Box Bay Windows

In addition to choosing a black finish, you can achieve a modern look with your bay window by opting for a box bay window. In this configuration, the windows connect to create flat sides and a flat front, resembling a box. The result is clean, straight lines and sharp angles, which are essential components of contemporary architecture.

Kitchen Bay Windows

Bay windows can help you achieve the perfect kitchen nook for increased natural light at mealtime. You can also opt for a smaller version that sits above a countertop or sink. Either option is sure to add a unique, charming focal point to this natural gathering area, and you can even install a built-in bench beneath a larger bay window for additional seating.

Different Bay Sizes and Shapes

Bay windows come in a variety of styles, shapes, and sizes which makes it easy to find or customize these windows for your home. Pick a clean, unadorned style for your contemporary home or choose a canted angled bay window for a more traditional look. No matter your design goal, bay windows can be adapted to achieve your desired architectural style.

Peoria Climate Recommendations

Dual- or Triple-Pane Windows

Cut your energy costs with more panes of glass. Ensure your bay window configuration is equipped with dual- or triple-pane glass, which is filled with insulating gas for added thermal efficiency.

Low-E Protection

Windows with Low-E insulating glass with argon help block the sun’s ultraviolet rays and provide balanced insulation throughout the home, so things stay cool in the summer and warm in the winter.

Diverse Climate

Prepare for Peoria’s bitterly cold winters and semi-humid summers with Pella® Impervia®. This strong fiberglass is durable enough to withstand extreme heat and subzero cold.

