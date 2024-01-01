Modern windows enhance your home’s curb appeal, increase security, and improve your home’s energy efficiency. You’ll have a hard time finding another project that will benefit your home more than replacing your old windows.

The following are an indication that it is time to upgrade your windows: The window frame itself is cracking, peeling, or warping. You notice drafts, water seepage, or condensation within the window panes. Air leaks or other signs of poor performance.

If you’re experiencing any of these problems, it may be time to upgrade your Peoria home with modern window technology. Pella Windows have many unique features and style choices that can enhance your home.