Basement Window Replacement with Casement Windows
PostedbyGeoff Geibel
on July 11, 2018
Before
After
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Glenside, OH
Age of Structure:
1950's
Area of Structure Involved:
Basement
Products Used:
These Glenside, OH homeowners were in need of a replacement window in their basement. Their old window was drafty and was letting bugs into their home. We replaced their old windows with twin casement wood windows with exterior aluminum cladding. The white window paired with black hardware are a great contrast for a clean and modern look. The customers loved their beautiful windows and the improved energy efficiency that the windows gave them.
Project Gallery
