Basement Window Replacement with Casement Windows

PostedbyGeoff Geibel

on July 11, 2018

Before

Wood Casement Window Replacement for Basement Before

After

Wood Casement Window Replacement for Basement After

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location:

    Glenside, OH

  • Age of Structure:

    1950's

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Basement

  • Products Used:

    Casement Windows and Wood Windows

These Glenside, OH homeowners were in need of a replacement window in their basement. Their old window was drafty and was letting bugs into their home. We replaced their old windows with twin casement wood windows with exterior aluminum cladding. The white window paired with black hardware are a great contrast for a clean and modern look. The customers loved their beautiful windows and the improved energy efficiency that the windows gave them.

Project Gallery

