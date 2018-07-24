Black Windows Enhance Contemporary Elkton Home Remodel

The owners of this ranch style home in Elkton, MD bought the home they wanted to completely remodel it and truly make it their own. The most important aspect of this remodel was the need for the waterfront view. We replaced every window and door within the home. Wood casement windows with various styles of grilles were used throughout the home. The casement windows allow for large amounts of light to enter the home and the different grille patterns give the home a unique style. For the patio, we used French hinged patio doors. The home features a wall of doors that allow the homeowners to truly bring the outdoors in. The wall extends from the kitchen to the living room and into the dining area.

All the windows and doors feature a black finish and are made from wood with exterior aluminum cladding. The black finish brings an elevated level of style to the home and has a contemporary feel. The end product is a beautiful waterside home that allows the customers to enjoy all their property has to offer.

Thank you to both Avalon Associates and J. Matthew Pearson for helping to make this home a reality.