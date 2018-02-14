Window to Door Patio Transformation

This Wilmington, Delaware, home had unusable sliding windows with cracked seals. The homeowners wanted to replace their existing windows and to be able to easily access their patio space.

We replaced the existing broken sliding windows with large casement windows and a hinged French patio door. We installed the hinged French patio door where a window was previously to make the patio easily accessible for the homeowners.

The replacement project really updated the look of the patio space and gives the space much more functionality with the addition of the patio door.