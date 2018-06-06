Fiberglass Francesca Glass Entry Door
PostedbyGeoff Geibel
on June 6, 2018
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Newark, DE
Area of Structure Involved:
Entryway
Products Used:
The homeowner of this property in Newark, DE decided to update their entryway. They loved the Francesca tempered glass used in the Architect Series® fiberglass entry doors. We installed matching hardware and doorbell for a complete look.
Project Gallery
